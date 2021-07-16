Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nikola by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nikola by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nikola by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

