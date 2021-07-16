Noku Market Capitalization Reaches $5.11 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $2,957.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00814317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

