Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

