Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 7,398 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

