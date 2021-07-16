Nord Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $231,361.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003760 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

