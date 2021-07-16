Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 7,805 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

