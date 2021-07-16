Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 14,125 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

