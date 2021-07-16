Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 189 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.74.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,581.86 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,626.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,424.14. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.