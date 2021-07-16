Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $303,680.00. Insiders sold 121,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.