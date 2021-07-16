Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

