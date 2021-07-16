Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,619 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

LYB stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

