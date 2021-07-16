Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 79.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

