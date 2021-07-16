Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

