Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,206,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $12,769,276. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

TDOC opened at $146.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.