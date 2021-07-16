Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

NYSE:TT opened at $192.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.70. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.