Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $83.38.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.