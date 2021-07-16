Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.60 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $62,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

Shares of ULTA opened at $340.97 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.18 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

