Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $376.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

