Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.28, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

