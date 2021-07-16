Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of JOYY by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.