Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 189 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,720.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.74.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,581.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,424.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

