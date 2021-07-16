Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 314 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,441.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,312.45. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

