Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9,927 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Shares of APH opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.83. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

