Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

