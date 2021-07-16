Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 318.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 62,185.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,491,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.93 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

