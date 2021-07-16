Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $376.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.28.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

