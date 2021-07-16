Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,705,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $94.49 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

