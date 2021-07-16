Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,095,179 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 405,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.