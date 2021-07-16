Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,363 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $313,372.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,002. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.