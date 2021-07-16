Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,031 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.