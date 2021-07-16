Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 33,186 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

