Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,537 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Forterra worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

