Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $62.48 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

