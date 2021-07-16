Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,017 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 263,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91,555 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.