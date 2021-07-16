Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Nordson worth $59,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Nordson stock opened at $222.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.99. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

