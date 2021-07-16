Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 164.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,166.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NDSN opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.99. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

