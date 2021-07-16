Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 215.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 31.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NOG opened at $17.54 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

