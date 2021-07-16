Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.72. 12,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,383,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 237,198 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

