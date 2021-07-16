Northern Trust Corp Acquires 63,295 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Corsair Gaming worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $277,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,648,411 shares of company stock worth $293,704,790. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

CRSR opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

