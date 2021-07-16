Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,723 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.75% of One Liberty Properties worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 24.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

OLP stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

