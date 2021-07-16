Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of SMART Global worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SMART Global by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH opened at $53.42 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.