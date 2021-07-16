Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of AdvanSix worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $849.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

