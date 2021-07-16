Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of AxoGen worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AXGN stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $821.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.