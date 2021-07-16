Northern Trust Corp Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,746,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Capstead Mortgage worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.