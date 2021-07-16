Northern Trust Corp Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

