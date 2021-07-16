Northern Trust Corp Has $8.74 Million Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

