Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of QCR worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QCR by 19.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

QCRH stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $751.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.