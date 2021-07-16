Northern Trust Corp Sells 101,075 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,075 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of Marcus & Millichap worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

