Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,014 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Sapiens International worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Sapiens International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.