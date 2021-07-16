Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,227 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Columbia Financial worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,991,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLBK. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.49 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.